We seem to have been travelling in all directions the past few weeks, but this Rāhina it was mainly upwards.
Our aim was to reach the upper Ngā Puna a Tama or Springs of Tama.
Packs were heavy with extra clothing, precautionary for alpine conditions; however, mellow weather meant it languished in our packs or was slung around our waists and the extra provisions simply added to waistlines.
We left the Chateau in Tongariro National Park following the upper section of the Taranaki Falls Track and crossing the Wairere Stream near the junction down to the falls.
This is a lovely, well-maintained section of track through beech forest. From here the track is poled, gravelled and bordered by open shrubland.
Red tussock, alpine herbs, small hebes, the foliage of mountain daisies and delicate flowering, yellow-centred eyebrights were all surviving and thriving despite the apparent lack of nourishing soil.
The brilliant yellow, dewy-looking mountain buttercups, or ranunculus, were a sunny surprise. Their seeds are dispersed by wind and their germination seemed miraculous. Fluffy bundles of white, possibly vegetable sheep from the raoulia plant family, looked like their namesakes sheltering in a rocky paddock.
Rocks coated with reddish-brown lichen added a further splash of colour. This track does undulate and there are several streams to cross.
Instead of continuing along the upper Taranaki Track, we climbed down the staircase to the base of the falls.
Water from the Wairere Stream gushed over an eroded section of an ancient lava flow down a 20m cliff into a pool below.
This was a busy spot, with the view of the falls, easy walking and the mild afternoon sun attracting visitors from all over the world.
The loop back to the Chateau passes over the Lower Cascade Falls, along the riverbank, through beech forest and up way, way too many stairs, although perhaps this impression simply reflects the 19km of walking that preceded it.
Next week we are hanging up our boots and celebrating Labour Day. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com