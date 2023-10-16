Rotorua's redwoods might not be native trees, but the forest provided plenty of native birdsong for the Monday Walkers.

Wednesday Walkers

We began from the clubrooms carpark opposite the AC Baths.

It is an extensive space and the number of clubs available is many.

It is likely that many Taupō residents have no idea just how many pastimes are catered for.

It is such a positive facility for everyone to enjoy.

We set off across Spa Park down to the great river, which was running very low.

For some months now coal and gas have been needed to support the hydro power supply.

The real-time state of the NZ power system can be followed on the Transpower Live Data site.

The river is always beautiful no matter what level it is running at. When the flow is reduced, reeds glimmer in all shades of green, and the rapids before Huka Falls are frothier and louder.

We trudged towards Huka Falls but turned off up the steep shale road that is used to service the water pumping station that supplies irrigation to the fields above the eastern shore of the river.

They say “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” — this glib statement can, even at best, be only partially true but is encouraging to think about during a workout and this steep path is a real workout, just what is needed to get the heart rate up to a healthy level.

We then followed the path back towards town that winds on a ridge high above the river.

The views from on high are quite something.

It is easy to become inured to just how beautiful these near-town walks can be.

A newcomer to our group was heard to remark “There is nothing like this in Levin.”

He was right, there are few places “like this” anywhere.

Wednesday Walker contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

Today, we faced some stiff competition.

Our strong competitor was the televising of the all-important match between France and South Africa for a semifinal berth at the Rugby World Cup.

Fortunately, some of us decided to postpone watching for walking, and a great decision that proved to be.

We entered the cool mysterious Redwoods, following the easy track through the open-spaced forest.

The high canopy allowed filtered light to reflect off their reddish bark.

Sequoia sempervirens grow more quickly here than in their native California and although a soft wood, its reputed natural durability, without chemical preservation, makes their timber suitable for outdoor use.

Redwood bark has a non-flammable resin that restricts fire damage and pest infestation.

California and New Zealand are both earthquake prone and the redwood has the capability of stabilising itself after a shake by speeding up the growth on the downward side of the tree to rebalance itself.

A tree not to be underestimated.

After leaving the adjoining Junk and Disorderly trail, we made our way through the Cathedral Track.

Here a plaque recognises the work and vision of Andrew Hilton in “clearing and planting” this deep gully.

The proportions are certainly cathedral-like, and the serenity is returning despite the devastation Cyclone Gabrielle has wrought on its flora.

The trail is passable, thanks to some pretty heavy-duty chainsaw work, but enormous pine trees lie uprooted or broken through their trunks.

A pine cone heaven.

One can only imagine the noise and the drama as these giants cracked and fell from the high banks.

We continued walking roadside to join the Honey Trail.

Again, almost unrecognisable.

The path’s twist and turns, once dictated by exotic and native trees, wind through bare areas, bulldozed flattened trees and a few surviving plantings.

At the end of this trail, we linked up to the Te Totara Trail and doubled back to Huka Falls.

Although less damaged, a short riverside section of the shared trail has slipped away, and a strong new handrail was built to protect one from a fall over the bank.

As the morning warmed, birds became more active, tūī gorged on the nectar of the flowering kōtukutuku and kōwhai, a toutouwai watched our noisy progress and pīwakawaka flitted about, no doubt hoping our feet were stirring up some insect morsels.

We also heard the loud call of the kōtare and the “coo-ee” call of the pīpīwharauora or shining cuckoo.

The migratory cuckoo has arrived for its spring and summer sojourn in New Zealand, where the poor little grey warbler unwittingly provides a nest for their eggs and then nurtures their much-bigger chicks.

We stayed a while admiring the foaming turquoise flow over the falls before walking roadside back to our vehicles.

An easy walk of almost 10.5km.

There is much to see close to home and perhaps this holiday weekend is a time to share the experience with family and visitors alike.

Our rugby watchers get an extra week off because we don’t walk on public holidays.

If you would like to join us the following Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.





