Taupō's Monday Walkers stop to take a breath and enjoy the lake views on the W2K track.

Wednesday Walkers

We began last week from the carpark at the Hipapātua Recreational Reserve, which is sometimes known colloquially as Reid’s Farm, named after a family that farmed the area in the 1930s.

This area is nowadays a camping site and, like one or two other places around Taupō, is probably better known by tourists from all over the world than by locals. The reserve lies beside the Waikato River, about 2km north of Control Gates Bridge.

The reserve has a kayak ramp and some facilities to accommodate campers. The river shore is dominated by exotic weed vegetation, including willow and blackberry, but many varieties of flax, too, are present.

Particularly prominent is a type of harakeke/flax, which last Wednesday was being attacked from every direction by tūī. These tough, proud birds are always a delight with their immaculate white scarves and incredible acrobatics as they dangle below flowers.

We journeyed out of the reserve and along Huka Falls road and plunged into the redwood forest.

There are still a few trees that were forced to the ground by the cyclone.

It is remarkable that gusts of wind that blow for only a few hours can cause damage that takes decades to put right.

Luckily, the redwoods fared much better than the pine plantations on the other side of Wairākei Drive.

We spent all our time wandering through these woods, sometimes high above the great river with the Huka Falls raging far below us, and sometimes following tiny streams as they tumbled down the slopes.

Bright-red foxgloves were a special feature in all their crimson glory.

Such a great walk, and all within a few kilometres of town.

Wednesday Walker contacts: phone 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





Monday Walkers

What a stunning day we had on Monday as the sky and lake competed on which was the bluest.

We left a peaceful dell at Kinloch and were soon walking up the steady incline of the W2K track.

This hard-packed track is through native bush, but also offers clear views across Whangamatā Bay, the burgeoning Kinloch settlement and the farmlands beyond.

The history of the trail’s development, the “can-do attitude”, and the ongoing endeavours of Bike Taupō volunteers to maintain it for bikers and walkers are recorded on recognition boards placed at strategic viewpoints.

New plantings of mānuka, protected with mesh, covered some banks but tree ferns were thriving naturally in the damp, shaded areas.

We saw several mākaka or native broom shrubs and even a green hooded orchid.

The sweet fragrance of hangehange wafted across the track, but as always, the flowers were hard to spot.

At the Kinloch lookout, we stopped to enjoy views of the sparkling lake.

From here some of the group returned to Kinloch while others continued along the Headland Loop track.

The track along the top of the Whangamatā Bluffs and out to the headland has long been a temptation, and we found the extra 9.5km well worth the effort.

Yes, it is an inclining route, but the zigzag path made the climb easier.

Gnarly tree roots on both paths were a trip hazard and we did meet several groups of bikers.

Courtesy had all involved safely negotiating the narrow track.

There are amazing views from three great vantage points.

Promontories and bluffs jutted out from the western bays one behind the other in smoky blue tiers.

Karangahape Cliffs, the mountains of Tongariro National Park and Whakaipo Bay were all visible.

We rejoined the W2K at the shelter and made our way back to Kinloch, glad to have accomplished the 21km-plus walk, and with a message from a plaque on the headlands reminding us that “life is not measured in the number of breaths we take, but in the moments that take our breath away”.

Certainly, this track had many such moments.

Next week we are walking in forest.

If you would like to join us on Monday, or for more information, email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com





