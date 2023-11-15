Taupō walkers’ reports

Wednesday Walker David Nutt prepares for the year's first dip in the lake.

Wednesday Walker David Nutt prepares for the year's first dip in the lake.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we began from the first Rangatira walking track carpark and walked through the bush beside the lake to Rangatira Point and back.

This track is entirely under the cover of the bush and is therefore the perfect place to walk during hot summer days.

Not that it was hot last week, a sharp southerly breeze was blowing all day.

In many places where the trees are particularly tall, the path through the bush can be compared to a cathedral, but last week a much more accurate comparison would be a trip down the aisle of a small parish church.

The track is well-defined and maintained, although there are many roots crossing the path and it would be very easy to trip on them.

The bush itself is gorgeous but there are also many treasures along the way, including the Māori carvings and sizeable, historic caves.

Last week, a local was kind enough to point out bamboo orchids which send out beautiful fronds as they climb the sides of large trees.

These are so easy to miss when passing through the twists and turns of the track.

It was also revealed to us that there is a fossilised tōtara lying on the lake bed right near the shore that can be seen when snorkelling.

At Rangatira Point there is a large flat expanse of rock, from which the whole of the lake can be seen stretching out around the corner into Western Bay.

It seemed it would be fun to swim out from these rocks, but not last week when the wind was blowing a heavy swell back onto the stone ridges.

On such a day it might be easy to jump into the water but extremely difficult and dangerous to clamber back out again.

Wednesday Walker contacts: ph 07 3773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Taupō's Monday Walkers make for the treeline and some much-needed shade.

Monday Walkers

Warm sunshine on our backs, or should we say packs, good company, and a day in peaceful surroundings. How lucky we are.

The bush we walked in has long been part of a family farm, but some 40 years ago an extensive hilly section was designated to be protected and left as regenerating forest.

Once selectively logged and a source of wood for the Wharepapa sawmill, this land is now covered in thick native bush.

Although tree lucerne was planted to provide food and attract native birds, all the native trees have been self-seeded or by seeds dispersed by birds and insects.

We left the green farmland behind and wended our way up a steep track to a flat plateau beyond.

Here, a hut built by family and friends and full of family and hunting memories stands proud and strong.

From its shelter and vantage point, we had a bird’s eye view of ranges, hills, farmland, the smoky blue outline of Mount Tauhara and even Mount Ruapehu.

There was some reluctance to leave such a serene spot, but the bush beckoned.

After a quick viewing of a nearby GNS seismic monitoring site, we were back among the trees and hill-climbing.

Splashes of white and red abounded.

The puawānanga or clematis had almost finished flowering, but rangiora branches drooped with the weight of their lacy white floral display as did their tree daisy relative, heketara or olearia rami.

Makomako or wineberry added white and rose-pink flowers to the colour palette and a trail of dainty red flowers revealed the presence of a New Zealand native tree fuchsia or kōtukutuku, reputed to be the largest member of its genus.

Tall, thickly skirted wheki-ponga banded together in darkened groves.

Hardy tawa was thriving, as were the horoeka or lancewoods, but juvenile podocarps such as rimu, mātai, miro and tōtara were also seen in large numbers, all striving for their place in the sun.

After a little questioning of the leaders’ map reading skills and avoiding a large mechanical obstacle, we made our way through the bush trails and headed down towards the paddocks.

En route, we stopped to stare at the stout and torturous trunks of the mahoe, shaped like intertwining vines of a rata, giving them an almost Amazonia appearance.

Apparently, its trunk can sometimes be hollow.

Once out in the open, we made our way to a cold-water spring which currently provides water for farms and previously for the dairy industry.

A once defunct water wheel has now been restored and assists in transmitting data regarding water use.

Its soothing action and gently flowing stream gave this dell an aura of calmness.

A winning walk, but the owners with their forethought and generosity and the resilience of nature are the real heroes.

Next week, we are walking in forest near an old village and mill site. If you would like to join us on Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



