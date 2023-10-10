Taupo's Monday Walkers saw firsthand the importance of wetland conservation this week.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we walked from the Acacia Bay Shops through the bush and up the steep hill and the scenic reserve to the water tower.

This was a good deal steeper than the routes we usually take on, but everyone made it and the views at the top were magnificent on a clear, spring day.

We then travelled on to Acacia Heights Drive and discovered a real treasure.

This is a landscaped bush walk where a band of heroes have planted ornamental shrubs and trees in a delightful loop where steps have been carved into the hillside to make the going easier.

There were several areas where families might have picnics on the mown grass.

These groves have a magical atmosphere, which seems to hold the glow of happy times spent there with friends.

What an amazing gift the makers of this path have created for us.

We then descended down Mapara Rd into the built-up area of Acacia Bay.

No matter how often we walk through these streets we always seem to discover new tracks and alleyways on our way down to the lake, which was as clear as crystal with many people out of yachts and kayaks drifting on the surface.

We travelled the whole distance of the lakefront and all together this made this walk quite a bit longer than our usual distance.

Still, this was the first genuinely warm walk for a long while. “Here comes the sun, and I say, it’s alright.” Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

Today we visited an endangered species.

No, not of the animal variety but of an ecological type.

Only 10 per cent of the wetlands that once existed in New Zealand remain and they now make up only 1 per cent of our total land area.

A section of the Resource Management Act 1991 and the international Ramsar Convention, defines wetlands, in part, as “places where water sits long enough, and often enough to alter the soil, vegetation and animal communities that lie there”.

“They include permanently and intermittently wet areas, shallow water and land-water margins that support a natural ecosystem of plants and animals adapted to wet conditions.”

Wetlands can be associated with estuaries, lakes, streams, peat bogs, the extremes of geothermal streams and even the McMurdo Ice Shelf.

We were a little less adventurous this rāhina and visited a small section of the 1500-hectare southern Taupō wetlands of Te Matapuna near Stump Bay.

Wetlands perform important functions including filtering and recycling waste, pollutants, nutrients, and sediment and can even sequester carbon as well as supporting water-loving plants, birds, fish, and invertebrates.

Sadly, these roles are threatened by changing land use, drainage, and fluctuating water levels along with competition from introduced plants and species.

We saw first-hand the proliferation of reeds, raupō and islands of tī kōuka in areas where hard-working volunteers from groups such as Project Tongariro have been endeavouring for nearly a decade to control weeds including the dreaded invasive grey and crack willow.

The former spreads its fluffy seeds on the wind and the latter is so fertile that any fallen stem fragment will grow and an effective root hormone can be made by soaking its leaves in water.

Not only do willows take over the native plants’ territory but their roots absorb water and block waterways, and their foliage causes unwanted shade in the summer and a build-up of nutrients when shed in the autumn.

Other volunteer work includes trapping predators, particularly rats, stoats, and possums but also mice, feral cats and hedgehogs.

In the absence of mammals, New Zealand’s ground-dwelling and nesting birds had evolved defence tactics to protect themselves from aerial, not ground attack.

Their nests and chicks make easy prey for these unwanted immigrants, some of which will even swim out through the wetlands to feast on them.

With the weight of so many negative influences, it was a delight to see the clear water and the thriving vegetation where ongoing maintenance has occurred.

We had been told the area is a breeding ground for mātātā (fern birds), cormorants, ducks, scaups, pūweto (spotless crakes) and matuku, the nationally critically endangered Australasian bitter.

Imagine our delight when we heard the deep booming whomp of an adult male matuku, deduced because teenage birds have underdeveloped oesophagus and cannot force enough air through to make a strong boom and females are largely silent.

Matukus’ camouflage is so effective they are classified as a cryptic species.

Their feather colours match the reeds and they freeze and point their beaks skyward when threatened or sometimes lie belly down to avoid detection.

We edged our way from the wetland to the lake foreshore where still waters and a postcard-perfect view of the snowcapped volcanoes awaited us.

Some were lucky to see the large slim body of a matuku fly overhead.

We chose the beach route home gathering bleached driftwood, curiosities and discarded plastic en route.

An untaxing walk physically but challenging to see the enormity of work required to restore and maintain this habitat.

Next week we have an easy, short walk planned.

If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at “Taupo Monday Walkers.”





