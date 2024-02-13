Taupō's Monday Walkers set off for a series of short tramps in the Pureora Forest.

Monday Walkers

A year ago, we were being battered by cyclonic wind and rain, but this Rāhina (Monday), clear blue skies and still air created a calm atmosphere, perfect for our quartet of short, easy bush walks.

As we travelled through farmland to reach the Pureora Forest Lodge, kahu/harriers soared peacefully above, seemingly mirroring our mood. Tucked in behind this lodge is a short loop walk. Here, the near impossible occurred; with the incentive of hearing and or seeing a North Island kōkako, the group walked in silence. A great rarity and triumph.

The kōkako is a large, blue-grey bird with a distinctive blue wattle and is also rare but is known to dwell in this bush. Unfortunately, we listened in vain for its clear haunting tones, but we did hear the screech of kākā and cuckoos and the chatter of the kākāriki.

Next, we travelled to the Tōtara Walk, which is close to the Pureora Forest Headquarters. At its entrance stands a carving, perhaps welcoming walkers to admire and respect the huge native trees that have survived the risk of felling and now provide habitat for native bats and native insects such as wētā.

Back in the vehicles again, we headed off to find the Tower Walk. By climbing a series of steep stairs, we were soon at the top of the 12-metre high, tiered tower where we had a bird’s eye view over and up into the forest. Amazing to look down on the spread of fronds of tree ferns and be at eye level of epiphytes. In the 1970s, only 20 per cent of the original Pureora Forest remained and more milling contracts had to be met.

Thankfully, protesters perched in some of the remaining giant tōtara to prevent further logging. This brave and radical action divided public opinion at that time but a temporary and finally, in 1982, a permanent halt to native logging in the area was announced.

Pouakani is the oldest living totara tree, found in Pureora Forest.

Finally, we visited Pouakani, the oldest known living podocarpus tōtara tree. Believed to be more than 1800 years old and with a girth of at least 12.18 metres and height of 42.7 metres, this chiefly tree is surely a marvel. So close to home and an easy 40-minute walk from a state highway.

A leisurely day with much to admire and enjoy. Next week’s walk is more challenging. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we met beside the large bicycle to the left of the control gate bridge hill in order to carpool to Kinloch.

It was a scorching day, but like so many of the hottest days, it took a while to burn off the cloud and mist before becoming like an oven on fan bake.

We ventured all the way to the antique water wheel, which is so evocative of times past. It is always moving to see things that were prominent in times past and have transformed into mere objects of curiosity. In this time of ubiquitous machines that can produce any amount of driving force, it is touching to see how the gentle press of the stream used to be so important and to see the influence of people from a bygone age.

We then moved through the streets and up to the high ground where new development is going on. The sections seem to be rapidly filling, some of which enjoy a tremendous view.

We then started to make our way back eastward through the bush in the blessed shade. Finally, on the way along the coast to the harbour, we bought creamy ice creams like the eager young people we are (young at heart, that is).

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





