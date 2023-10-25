The views over Wharewaka were the Wednesday Walkers' chosen backdrop this week. Photo / Alison Crowe

Wednesday Walkers report

The number of people who join our walks has doubled in the last two or three years; we now regularly have more than 30 fellow travellers.

It is always fun to see the look on people’s faces as we pass along paths by the backs of their gardens.

They are clearly asking themselves, “What’s going on?”.

Often, when we meet cyclists coming in the opposite direction who are politely waiting for us to clear the track, we say, “It won’t be long now, there’s just another 500 to come!”

Last week, we filled the area beside the carpark at the Two Mile Bay boat ramp and set off beside the lake toward Wharewaka.

The word “wharewaka” means boat house- there are one or two boat sheds along the way, and the number of whares is ever-growing.

We often discuss architectural and landscaping choices with all the competence and insight of the complete amateurs that we are.

As always in these parts, the lake was the star of the show.

It was a day of large, moist, shifting black clouds with occasional bursts of bright sunshine.

One moment there were misty squalls charging across the grey mysterious surface of Taupō Moana, only to be followed a few minutes later by a sea of glinting diamonds shining at us from right across the bay.

Spring is now well-established, and much debate was had concerning what to plant and, especially, when to plant our gardens.

Surely we can’t go too far wrong in this now.

Surely all the frosts are over for this year.

They are, aren’t they?

Wednesday Walker contacts: Phone 073 773 065 or email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





