Taupō's Monday Walkers made the trip to the Waihāhā Hut for this week's tramp.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

The final of the annual foursomes was played on November 28 with Suzanne Laird and John Solly claiming the trophy.

Second were Cathie Braun and Paul Clark and third were Julie McCarthy and Dennis Butterworth.

In the day’s tournament, Suzanne Laird and John Solly had 34.5, second were Diana Pye and Irv King on 35, third Cathie Braun and Paul Clark, 38 on a countback from Bill Wells and Marg Dakin.

A par will be played on December 12.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we began from the carpark beside the Sea Scout hut near the bottom of Taharepa Rd and headed east alongside the lake.

There was a chilly wind blowing, which caused fast-moving white horses on the crest of the waves a lot like the great cavalry charge at Waterloo - a highlight of the new film which is now showing about Napoleon.

Once under way on the shore, however, everyone soon warmed up.

We are now a much bigger group than ever before and regularly number over 30 intrepid trampers.

We cut inland and moved up through the gullies which make it possible to travel through the eastern part of the town without ever walking along paved streets.

Then by simply crossing Hyde Ave, we entered the Waipahihi Botanical Reserve.

We cut through the southwestern part of the reserve which is dominated by ferns and all manner of native bush.

This reserve is always good, but in this time of abundant growth, it is even more special and furnishes a glimpse of what primaeval New Zealand must have been like.

Finally, we moved down through even more gullies this time emerging onto Harvey St and Lake Terrace.

By this time, the white horses had left the field of battle and the lake stretched away into the grey distance, calm again in peaceful splendour.

As this view is never the same for more than five minutes it is impossible to tire of it.

How lucky we were to have it as the crowning glory of our 8km journey.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

Meteorological summer may have arrived, but someone forgot to send the weatherman a memo.

With the threat of a heavy downpour in the afternoon, our leader set a brisk pace up the track to Waihāhā Hut.

This easy, clearly defined track has it all. River, and rock views, cascades, open areas, podocarp forest, and a great hut at the end of the trail.

Lest one thinks we had it easy all the way, there were sections of very narrow track and even a warning to proceed with caution because of track damage.

Large slippery rocks, uphill areas of rutted clay, a few fallen trees blocking the trail, not to mention a one-person-at-a-time swing bridge all added interest to the walk.

Despite enjoying the view upwards and outwards, plus taking care of our footing we still managed to spy several miniature treasures at ground level.

There are more than 120 native species of orchid in New Zealand alone.

No, they are not big and showy like those we purchase from the florist, but tiny secretive plants best viewed on your hands and knees with your glasses on.

We saw the yellow-green flowers of the maikaika, or onion orchid, and greenhood orchids.

Single spiked sun orchids, or maikuku, oh so near bursting into colourful flowers, were sunning themselves on the dry banks.

The most surprising find was tiny maroon-coloured spider orchids whose beauty was more obvious when photographed and enlarged.

In the bush, ladder, umbrella and crown ferns and club mosses all competed for ground space, while cuckoo and kākā were heard calling from above.

Pigs must have found the area to their liking as rutting on an ‘earth equipment moving’ scale was seen on both sides of the path.

From rocky outcrops, we could the river’s twisted route and from another we had great views of the bush and valley below.

Once at the hut we sat on the open veranda and grassy area and listened to the exploits and intentions of some out-of-town trampers before making the mainly downward trip back to our starting point.

A great walk to finish the year with.

Next week we are partying and then hanging our boots up over the holiday season.

Thank you for following our adventures and best wishes for a peaceful Christmas to you all.

For contact details, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com.

