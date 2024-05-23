(Left to right) Veronica King and Sam Shortland were paired on the latest mentorship scheme organised by Joan McBeath.

(Left to right) Veronica King and Sam Shortland were paired on the latest mentorship scheme organised by Joan McBeath.

A Taupō-based mentorship scheme is celebrating the successful completion of its first programme, and is already looking ahead to the next chapter.

The scheme, which pairs people who have just taken on governance roles with individuals who have leadership experience, was created by local business mentor Joan McBeath and is run through the Taupō Council of Social Services.

Mentors are assigned a person to work with on a one-to-one basis, said McBeath, based on the mentee’s needs but also how the pairing was likely to connect with each other.

“It’s really [about finding] someone with experience and the empathy to work with someone in a one-to-one situation and pass on their knowledge, but also their enthusiasm and passion.

“A lot of it is confidence building and that’s where the one-to-one element comes in.”

Empowering people in governance roles did not only benefit the individual, McBeath said, but also meant they were better equipped to serve the community through that role.

Those who took on governance roles often did so because they connected to a cause on a personal level, but might find they had knowledge gaps or struggled to speak up once working in the role.

“People go onto a board as members because they’re passionate about the organisation, but they might not necessarily have all the skills they need.”

For mentee Veronica King, taking part in the programme allowed her to take stock of areas which she felt were strong in, and in which might need further development.

“I was quite new to [governance] so I thought it would be useful, I’ve held a few others but this was the most significant role.”

Having taken on a role in a local, health-based non-governmental organisation, King got involved in the programme and was paired with mentor Sam Shortland.

“You might be really good in some areas and not so confident in others, so it’s about identifying those areas.

“For me, there’s an element of vulnerability, so [my initial goal was] not being overly vulnerable; but in this professional space, there is some vulnerability.

“Building relationships is a big part of it too and understanding different people’s responsibilities and helping that to go smoothly.”

The 12-week mentorship programme had made a significant impact on King’s confidence in governance, she said, and it helped her to make a lasting connection with her mentor.

“Sam has just been awesome all the way through.

“I just have more confidence in that space, and I know I can always give Sam a call.”

Shortland signed on to the programme as she had experience as chairperson of a local not-for-profit, and had been the vice president of a local business group.

“I’ve been really lucky being on those boards and being part of that journey.

“If I can help in a small way by sharing some of those learnings then it’s all worth it.”

McBeath said the initiative was community-driven at every stage, with the new owner of Sign On Taupō, ARA Group, stepping in to allow the programme to continue, along with Cheals.

The previous round had been funded by the Mentoring Foundation of New Zealand, but Sign On manager Wayne Nel offered assistance when that ceased.

“We could not have done it without ARA Sign On and the general manager was just so cool to work with.

“It’s really nice, these big companies coming into Taupō and getting involved in the community.”

The first run of the programme concluded earlier this year, and the consensus was positive from both the mentors and mentees involved.

“We just got such great feedback in the evaluation session for the last one.”

Another programme is now planned to begin in June, and there were still some spaces available for both mentors and mentees.

The 6-month programme requires about an hour a week, plus some additional hours for orientation, a mid-point check-in and a final evaluation session.

That was a significant commitment, McBeath said, but the first wave of volunteers had found it to be a fulfilling and rewarding experience.

“When you run something like this, it’s people who are already busy that step up, but as the saying goes, if you want something done then give it to a busy person.”

For more information on the mentorship programme, contact Joan McBeath at joan.mcbeath@gmail.com.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.