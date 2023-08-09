Ngā Kōrero - Short Talks to Inspire is a popular Conservation Week event.

Next week will see a packed programme of events in Taupō to celebrate Conservation Week.

The national celebration takes place from August 14 to 20, and the Taupō Environmental Education Collaborative is giving the community a variety of ways to mark the occasion, Department of Conservation community ranger Candace Graham said.

“There are nature art workshops, bird watching, fun for toddlers, and plenty of opportunities to get your hands dirty planting or weeding!” Graham said.

This year will see the return of popular talk night Ngā Kōrero- Short Talks to Inspire at the Great Lake Centre on Tuesday August 15.

The session will feature four speakers on range of topics, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

“We’re privileged to host Shannon Hanson, Dr Michele Melchior, Tāne Lawless and Horomona Horo, with topics as varied as food waste, kākahi/freshwater mussels, and kaitiakitanga,” Graham said.

Displays, kai and prizes will round off the evening for guests.

There were plenty of other scheduled events, including art classes and community planting sessions, Graham said, with the full programme available at www.conservationweek.org.nz or theTaupō EEC page on Facebook.

“There are many ways to get involved in conservation, so take the chance to join one of these events and be inspired to act for nature.”