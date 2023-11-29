Annual event The Gambler is returning to Craters Mountain Bike Park in Taupō this weekend.

Newly reopened Craters Mountain Bike Park will host the Taupō Mountain Bike Club’s Gambler event this Sunday.

The annual event is back for families, friends, colleagues and solo riders to saddle up and take on the four trail loops.

The aim of the Pack and Pedal Taupō-sponsored event is to race the loops and accumulate as many points as possible in the allotted four-hour timeslot.

Taupō Mountain Bike Club president Nicole Sattler said the event was everyone.

“All ages and abilities can take part in different courses on the day.”

There were also prizes on offer to encourage riders to go the extra mile, she said, including a $1000 voucher for a new Giant bike.

The event hoped to encourage younger riders by offering juniors from 8 to 12 years and all under-12s in family teams a grade two loop to themselves.

Entry costs $50 for a solo rider, and $80 for families, e-bike riders and teams of two to four people.

School team entries are also available, starting at $70 for 13- to 17-year-old seniors and $60 for 8- to 12-year-old juniors.

Further details and entry information can be found at taupomtbclub.org.nz or Taupō MTB on Facebook.





