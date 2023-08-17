Nigel gets a thumbs-up for solving a squeaky shoe problem.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Dean from Altitude Chartered Accountants for always being honest and providing good feedback.

I would like to thank the gentleman and his son who helped me after my car battery died at a service station on Sunday, July 23. I was unable to thank them as I was busy talking to AA. Once again, thank you.

Thumbs up to Lakeside Meats for the donation of their very yummy sausages for the Tauhara College Greenlea Rescue Helicopter fundraiser. You guys rock!

Thumbs up and a big thank you to Margy for her years of organising the bookings for the Rotary Community Van. We have appreciated your cheerful helpfulness to our group. Thumbs up to Rotary and other supporters for continuing to provide the van.

Thank you to ALL the staff at Taupō Hospital - from the doctors and nurses to the volunteers and the cleaning staff - who looked after my dad Michael until the end. You were kind, thoughtful, respectful, professional and empathetic. We couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you again.

Thumbs Up to Nigel at Taupō Shoe Clinic for solving my squeaky shoe problem. Always a pleasure to visit your store.

Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down to the lady in white SUV who stopped to dump her rubbish bag on the side of Mere Rd. Why can’t she leave her trash outside her own home?