The bus stop in Te Heuheu St has seen better days. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Thumbs up

Thumbs Up to Glen, Haley and staff at Taupō Mechanical Services. They are always cheerful, respectful of older, sometimes ignorant, customers and go beyond what is asked of them. It’s always a pleasure to go there.

I would like to shout out a big thank you to the staff at the Countdown at 3 Mile Bay for their support when I fell at the self-checkout at the end of July. They got me a wheelchair, sorted out my groceries, and got my partner, who was in our motor home, to come and get me. What a relief to know we have such kind, gentle people looking after us.

A huge thumbs up to Christy and Danielle from Michael Hill Jeweller. What a positive experience in an emotional time cleaning and sorting through my sister’s estate jewellery. You both have such a professional and personable approach to clients. Heartfelt thanks.

Thumbs up to Taupō Family Charitable Trust for helping out through financial struggles, strengthening families during these hard times while financial living expenses rise. It’s amazing to know this support is within our community.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the hunting morons who dumped pig carcasses in the Harvey St Gully Reserve. They are disgusting and will only feed rats and feral cats that we do not need more of.

Thumbs down again to those responsible for the Taniwha and Te Heuheu St bus shelters. They are an utter disgrace to the town centre. Please attend to them.