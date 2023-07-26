Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

A reader thanks Taupō's Family Financial Solutions for its help with a rates rebate application.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the person who saw my husband walking in the rain and knew he needed help. Your kindness in stopping and returning him to his carers is very much appreciated.

My appreciation and gratefulness to Family Financial Solutions for their help recently with my first-time rate rebate application. The team was very helpful and respectful, showing huge amounts of empathy during a stressful time. I would like to take this opportunity also to thank Taupō District Council, along with Internal Affairs, for making my application a success.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the lady in the white SUV who stopped to dump her rubbish bag on the side of Mere Road. Why can’t she leave her trash outside her own home?

Thumbs down to parents who encourage their kids’ motorcycle riding on their sections and driveways. Please be a considerate member of your neighbourhood and practice your hobby in a designated dirt bike park.

Thumbs down to the Taupō Airport carpark authority. We stopped by for a coffee, taking under the 30-minute free park time limit. While trying to get the meter machine to work, we went over the 30-minute limit, thus incurring a $2 fee. Guess what? The machine said we owed $4, so we coughed up $4, and then when driving out, the barrier failed to lift. We had to phone the authorities to have the barrier raised, but the receptionist was not able to help me with the overcharge. Drat!