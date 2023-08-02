Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

A big thumbs up to Reon (left) and Brian for rescuing this puppy on the Spa Park to Huka Falls track.

Thumbs up

On Sunday, July 30, I came across Reon on the MTB bridge on the Rotary Ride, Spa Park to Huka Falls. He had heard a dog howling up a scrubby gully, sounding distressed. We, along with Brian who was out for a run, spent over an hour trying to coax the dog out, and eventually bush-crashed up the stream, through brush and blackberry, to get it. Eventually rescued this lovely little puppy. Reon took it out and contacted the SPCA, but think he was pretty keen to adopt it. — Craig.

Thumbs up: To Todd from Mega Mitre 10 for going the extra 3 miles to deliver the order to an elderly, single lady — much appreciated.

Thumbs up: To the butchery team at Pak’nSave for listening to customer requests, agreeing to stock a requested item, and for taking the time to phone and confirm this.

Thumbs up: I would like to give Steve from You Travel Taupō a big thumbs up. He has been amazing with helping me with the booking of my trip and answering all my questions as I had never travelled by myself before. Then, when things went wrong, getting me home in a hurry. Steve, you have been fantastic and thank you so much for everything you have done during this difficult time.

Thumbs up: I went to The Blues Night at the Cossie Club and heard a very young Taupō band — Sonorus. They brought tears to your eyes, they are so talented! Watch this space!

Thumbs up: To Contact Energy for a fantastic tour. It was very well organised and interesting. A big thank you to everyone involved.

Thumbs up: To Riley from the Stihl Shop for his excellent demonstration on how to use a chainsaw. I had forgotten how to use my Christmas present and Riley showed me step by step, all the while smiling and polite. A great ambassador for Stihl products.