The Monday Walkers enjoyed a jaunt through Hamilton Gardens and along Te Awa Trail.

Wednesday Walkers

Last week, we set out from the carpark beside the lake near the Sea Scout Hut.

The first thing of note was how low the lake level was.

There was lots of rain during the first months of the year, but since June substantial falls have been absent.

In recent weeks, we have attracted more than 30 walkers, which is very pleasing.

The main topics of conversation were the Fifa World Cup and the proposed topping-off of the tall trees at the Waipahihi Botanical Reserve.

It is so hard for laypeople to understand why the wonderful kauri and tōtara have to come down.

To the untrained eye, landing planes seem to be way above the reserve.

This debate was prompted by our journey up to and through the gardens, which are building up for spring.

Everything was in bud and within a few weeks, the azaleas and camellias will be bursting into life.

It is always a treat to walk through these gardens, even in winter, when the atmosphere on the bush trails through the native ferns is always special.

Last Wednesday, it was dark and forbidding with eerie bird calls echoing through the thick foliage.

After winding through the gardens, we made our way back down through the long gullies that were damp but quite walkable.

These steep-sided glens are always a surprise, situated as they are in built-up areas.

Back by the lake, the sharp wind was in our faces and we were grateful to make it to our starting point a bit chilled but much invigorated.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 07 3773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

A wan sun played peek-a-boo behind grey rain clouds as we travelled to Hamilton.

A bank of daffodils nodded a welcome as we drove into Hamilton Gardens and sighs of relief were heard as we climbed out of the vans and realised no raincoats were required.

In recent history, this site has been used as a rifle range, dog dosing strip, quarry, go-kart track and, most ignominiously, as Hamilton’s main rubbish dump, yet in 2014 it won the International Garden Tourism Award of Garden of the Year.

An amazing achievement since work only commenced in the 1960s, and accelerated after the 1980s.

Rather than focusing on botanical science, the Hamilton Gardens’ focus is on design, with a collection of Enclosed Gardens each funded by trusts set up for specific themes.

Think structured facades with structured plantings- no leaving things to chance.

We had a great few hours, and of course, footsteps, admiring the beauty and learning the history of gardening and garden styles of Chinese scholars, Japanese contemplation, Italian Renaissance, Tudor and modernist gardens to name just a few.

Some styles dated back to the 10th century. In others, such as the Mansfield Garden, we could pretend we were at a 20th-century garden party, complete with marquee and afternoon tea, or have reality distorted by strange paving, huge doors and mechanical trees in the Surrealist garden.

In earlier times, the land was the home of a Haanui, a Ngaati Wairere chief, and Te Parapara was a centre for crop growing.

A garden recognising this, and traditional horticulture, includes both whatarangi and pātaka storehouses and beds with six different types of kūmara tubers.

The entry precinct, the visitor centre and café are all undergoing upgrading, but access was easy and the construction work did not spoil our experience.

We did not explore the large open areas of the garden, as we had more walking planned.

The 11km-plus section of the Te Awa Trail from Hooker Rd to the Velodrome and then back down to rejoin the River Ride track to the Gaslight Theatre was our goal.

This stretch is described as the most challenging of the Te Awa trail but despite the up-and-down contour, the path is well maintained with wide concrete paving, boardwalks and long sturdy bridges.

Riverside native plantings were thriving, with mānuka just beginning to show delicate white flowers.

The river meandered on our right with several bankside picnic areas and even a waterfall.

To our left was farmland, fruit tree nurseries and school property.

At the Velodrome a fortunate few caught a glimpse of NZ cycling representatives practising their skills.

Skyward views also provided some surprises.

Firstly, a very large pūkeko perched in a ponga tree, just as in our NZ Christmas song, and then an “Is it a bird, is it a plane” moment only to realise no, “it’s a drone”.

A drone that seemed perilously close to high-voltage lines.

All was well as the users explained they were checking for rust and damage on the cables.

Thankfully we reached our destination and were dry, and warm in the vans, just as the rain arrived.

A long but enjoyable day and a trip well worth making.

Next week we have a shorter lakeside walk planned.

If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at “Taupo Monday Walkers”.

Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

Twenty-nine ladies braved a cold wind, which improved as the day went on.

Clearly, the weather did not put some people off their game.

The competition of the day was a Stableford round played on the Tauhara course.

The winner of the day was Beryl Paterson with 42 points, followed by Jackie Broughton with 39.

Lynne Bowden had 36 points, then Val Stone and Sharon Bertram each had 35 points.

Yvonne Raureti-Carson, Marlene Nitschke and Tracy Hansard all had 34 points.

The winner of the Cafe Lacus-sponsored NTP on hole 17 was Fran Svenson.

Liquorland sponsored hole 16, which was won by Yvonne Raureti-Carson and the Columbus Cafe voucher was won by Chris Thomson on the 6th hole, who also won the Dixie Brown’s voucher for the longest putt on the 18th.

The raffle was won by Cheryl Hughes who took home a voucher from The Cats Pyjamas.

Saturday Women’s Golf

The course of the day was Tauhara.

The word of the day was octet.

Eight players in total took their chances that the weather would hold off.

The player of the day was Mary Watts with 39 Stablefords.

Hot on each other’s heels were Viv Wrathall with 36 and Chris Thomson with 35.

On the 18th the longest putt of the day was Chris: not so surprising as she is known to sink putts from just within the fringe.

The winners of the day were all eight players, since the rain held off until they were ensconced in the 19th hole.