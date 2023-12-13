Santa Claus will be back in Taupō from this Thursday. Photo / Unsplash

Santa Claus will be back in Taupō from this Thursday. Photo / Unsplash

Christmas is here, and the big man himself is returning to his Taupō Santa Cave from today until December 23.

Santa’s helpers at TownCentre Taupō have been hard at work organising a festive space for visits at 40 Horomātangi St in Taupō's CBD.

Visits cost $10, which includes a gift for the child, as well as a photo with Santa available digitally and a printed one to take home.

It’s the busiest time of year for Santa, so sessions need to be booked online, with no walk-ins accepted.

Only one ticket is needed per family, for a maximum of six people, with groups of seven or more asked to book two tickets for the same session.

Tickets to see Santa are available via Humanitix.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



