The Taupō Rowing Club offers teens the chance to learn to row.

Young people are being encouraged to give rowing a go at an upcoming session at the Taupō Rowing Club.

The first learn-to-row morning at the Sea Scout den on the Taupō lakefront will be held at 7am on Saturday, September 9.

The session is aimed at 13- to 17-year-olds who are new to rowing, and would cover rowing techniques, water safety, teamwork, and physical fitness.

A second morning is planned for September 16.

Junior club captain Grant Febery said all young people were welcome to attend and get involved.

“Rowing not only instils discipline and physical fitness but also teaches invaluable life skills such as determination, teamwork, and time management.

“It is amazing to see the growth, both on and off the water, in those taking part in the junior rowing programme.

“We recently had two juniors selected to be part of the Bay of Plenty U20 representative squad.”

The junior rowing programme recently received a significant boost through a recent grant from the Gary Ramsay Charitable Trust to lower the cost of participation in rowing for juniors.

The grant will play an important role in breaking down financial barriers and making rowing accessible to a wider range of enthusiastic youngsters.