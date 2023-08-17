The group of knitters hold weekly get-togethers to make items for children affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A group of Taupō residents have been knitting up a storm for families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The group of 24 knitters included 21 residents at Liston Heights Retirement Village, who have been hosting weekly knitting sessions to produce large quantities of hats, jerseys, blankets, booties, socks and teddy bears.

The hand-made items were destined for Hawke’s Bay, and will go to families with children who were displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle in early February.

The devastating storm saw many residents in the area forced to leave their homes and belongings, many of which were destroyed by extensive flooding and rising silt.

Carol Cate, a resident at Liston Heights, co-ordinated the group of knitters after a friend suggested the idea to provide some much-needed warm clothing to those in need.

So far, the knitters have produced three large bags of clothes and blankets, using yarn donated by Taupō Hospice, as well as from the group’s own stash.

Residents at Liston Heights have produced hats, jerseys, teddies and more for children in Hawke's Bay.

Even when their original plan to have the items delivered fell through, Cate wasn’t deterred, taking matters into her own hands.

“I hunted for myself, and ended up going online.”

This search turned up Hastings Recovery Connection, who gratefully received the items, which have been delivered to families in and around the rural Wairoa area, Cate said.

“They were really happy to receive it all.”

They show no signs of slowing down, as coming together for a good cause has had a positive impact for all of them.

“We’ll just carry on.

“It’s been good because it’s got all the ladies together in a social group.

“Some of the ladies haven’t knitted in a long time, and it’s brought them back to it.”

Cate said it had also helped to connect residents in the village’s apartment and care home facilities who might not otherwise have met.

Combined, they had a huge amount of knitting experience, which had given them a common ground; the group have been swapping patterns, as well as stories and laughter.

“It’s joined the village and the apartment together.

“It’d probably be about 300 or 400 years’ experience between us, at least.”

“It’s been great to have something to knit towards, and we always have afternoon tea.”

Beverley Binney, a village assistant at Liston Heights, said the support was wonderful and it was great to see the group keeping busy while doing good.

“It’s a whole community thing.”

“It’s got everybody together, knitting for a purpose.”