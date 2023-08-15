The Bistro owners Jude (left) and Tiffany Messenger (right), run the business with help from their children Kayden, Kalaya, and Julio (at back), and Pagelyn and Cohen at front. Photo / Rachel Canning

August has been a big month for two of Taupō's restaurants.

First, both Embra and The Bistro were recognised among the country’s top restaurants in the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2023.

Last week, they took it to the next level, with each receiving a prestigious hat rating at the Cuisine Good Food Awards in Auckland.

It’s the first time Taupō has been home to two ‘hatted’ restaurants.

Phill and Nora Blackburne from Embra attended the awards ceremony at SkyCity Auckland on August 7 along with Jude and Tiffany Messenger, who own and run The Bistro.

Phill Blackburne's work as Embra's chef and co-owner has been recognised with an exclusive 'two hat' rating. / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

The Cuisine Awards were a first for Embra, which opened its doors in January 2022.

The newcomers took home a ‘two hat’ rating, one of only 26 restaurants in the country to receive the accolade.

This means they were found to be ‘consistently outstanding’ across all categories.

Nora Blackburne said she thought their uniqueness contributed to their rating.

“We are always trying to do things in a way that is true to our vision of Embra, based on our skills and experience and we would like to think that this bit of individuality shines through.

“It is such an amazing achievement for us, especially so being a fairly new restaurant.

“It really is a testament to our wee team’s hard work over the last 18 months and we could not be more humbled and honoured.”

For The Bistro, it marks the second time they’ve received a ‘one hat’ rating, putting them on a small list of huge names in the New Zealand hospitality industry.

The hat signifies they are up there with the best for food, service, beverages and ambience, according to Cuisine’s rating system.

Jude Messenger said being awarded a hat was a special accolade.

“We feel a great sense of pride and appreciation, for me a ‘hat’ acknowledges the effort we put into what we do every day and the quality of the dining experience we provide.

“I think they appreciated the story we have to tell and enjoyed the relaxing, comfortable atmosphere we share with our guests.”

Only 84 restaurants in the country received one, two or three hats, in a rating system that has been tightened this year.

This meant that restaurants had to reach a judges’ score of 17 or higher; one more point than in previous years.