Embra's Phill and Nora Blackburne were recognised as running one of the country's best restaurants in the Cuisine Good Food Guide. Photo / Olivia Moore

Two Taupō restaurants have been named on a list of the country’s best.

The Cuisine Good Food Guide 2023 named The Bistro and Embra as two of the top foodie destinations in New Zealand.

It marked a first for newcomer Embra, which opened in January last year, and the continuation of a fiercely held 11-year streak for CBD staple The Bistro.

A 40-strong group of restaurant critics, food writers and hospitality professionals took on the tough job of checking the nation’s eateries met the strict requirements needed to appear in the prestigious guide.

Lead judge Kerry Tyack said just making good food wasn’t enough.

“When choosing our restaurants, we are looking for places that have identified their niche and deliver on their promise to their customers.

“We award points for mood, decor and service, but our main focus is food: flavour, technique, innovation and balance.”

Both of the Taupō restaurants are hoping the nods will translate to success at the upcoming Cuisine Good Food Awards on August 7 in Auckland.

This could mean taking home a “hat” rating, New Zealand’s answer to Michelin Stars, or even gold in one of the 18 award categories.

Nora Blackburne, who runs Embra with her husband Phill, said it was rewarding to see their hard work pay off in the form of recognition from the Good Food Guide.

“From our standpoint, from feedback from our guests, we are on the right track and doing a good job.

“It’s so gratifying to also have that external acknowledgment that, yes, you are doing a good job.”

“We’re so chuffed, there’s over 200 restaurants on the list and just reading through the list, we’re in pretty incredible company there.”

Jude Messenger, of The Bistro, said the support of the restaurant community was a part of their success.

Jude Messenger, head chef and co-owner of The Bistro with his wife Tiffany, said it was a boost to make it into the Guide again because it kept them and others striving to do well.

“It’s become something that’s encouraged the upping of people’s games, it’s encouraged the advancement of the industry, it’s encouraged the development of our quality.”

Embra’s Phill Blackburne said a significant part of their success had been the support from other restaurateurs.

Phill and Nora returned to Phill’s home town of Taupō in 2020 after a long stint working in the prestigious Castle Terrace restaurant in Edinburgh.

“Since coming back, in town everyone’s been really supportive.”

“Everyone’s just really embraced us, which has been really nice.”

Messenger agreed.

“That’s one of the great things about the hospitality industry in New Zealand, is that we’re actually friends. You can call on people for help, you can call on people for advice.”