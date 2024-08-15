Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Taupō residents give their ‘thumbs up’ or ‘thumbs down’ on the issues of the day

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Respect the temporary speed limit on Lake Terrace says a reader. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Respect the temporary speed limit on Lake Terrace says a reader. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Thumbs up to the Southern Lakes first-responders who recently provided prompt, reassuring care to my ill husband. It is very reassuring to have a team of such dedicated, competent volunteers in our rural community. Thank you everybody.

Thumbs up to those responsible for the new native planting beside the new concrete path in the Waipahihi gully.

Thumbs up to the lovely couple driving the tangerine coloured car who came to my aid when I tripped on the footpath on Vaucluse Drive. They assisted in helping me up, put me in the car and drove me to my house. Thank you very much.

Thumbs down

Fantastic, the road works on the Taupō ETA is nearing completion. After months of disruption, expenditure of millions of dollars, what has been achieved? Very little. What a waste of precious resources.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thumbs down to Taupō District Council. The damage done to the water treatment/observation station needs to be repaired asap. Simply taping it off and walking away is a very bad look.

Thumbs down to the Taupō District Council for spending ratepayer money adding coloured rates pies on the envelopes of their information post-out concerning the 24/25 rates’ payment arrangements.

Thumbs down to motorists who do not respect the 30km/h signs along Lake Terrace around the ongoing maintenance work. The signs are there for a reason.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News