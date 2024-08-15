Respect the temporary speed limit on Lake Terrace says a reader. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Thumbs up to the Southern Lakes first-responders who recently provided prompt, reassuring care to my ill husband. It is very reassuring to have a team of such dedicated, competent volunteers in our rural community. Thank you everybody.

Thumbs up to those responsible for the new native planting beside the new concrete path in the Waipahihi gully.

Thumbs up to the lovely couple driving the tangerine coloured car who came to my aid when I tripped on the footpath on Vaucluse Drive. They assisted in helping me up, put me in the car and drove me to my house. Thank you very much.

Thumbs down

Fantastic, the road works on the Taupō ETA is nearing completion. After months of disruption, expenditure of millions of dollars, what has been achieved? Very little. What a waste of precious resources.