Launching the Christmas appeal were (left to right): Taupō Women's Refuge's Megan George, Jade Stjernqvist and Eileen Devane, and Ray White Taupo's Anne Graham, Rosie Harvey, Kodie Atkinson (holding Little Ray), Jo Swanepoel and Ashley Lynch.

Ray White is marking its first summer in Taupō by getting Christmas gifts to those who might need a little festive cheer.

They’re asking the Taupō community to add an extra item or two to their shopping baskets over the next few weeks for families under the care of Taupō Women’s Refuge.

The real estate agents’ premises on 147 Tongariro Street, Taupō have a Christmas tree ready for new, unwrapped gifts to be put under by December 12.

The Taupō branch of Ray White opened in August, but the team were all from the local area and wanted to give back, said advertising and social media administrator Ashley Lynch.

“We can’t do what we do without the community.

“Taupō Women’s Refuge is a very local cause, so it’s one of the ones that stood out for us.

“It’s good to help these women who are working to rebuild their lives.”

While people of any gender could experience family harm, women are disproportionately affected in New Zealand; 85 per cent of victims reporting to the police are women.

It is estimated by New Zealand Police that one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

The partnership is part of the brand’s national “A Little Ray of Giving” campaign, in which each office selects a charitable cause to help out over Christmas.

Taupō Women’s Refuge society manager Eileen Devane said the gifts provide a great boost for the service, especially when it was hard to know how many people might need their help over the festive period.

“It could be anywhere between three and 10 families - we just don’t know.”

Lynch said the Ray White team were confident Taupō locals would step up to help, as the response had already been positive.

“We’re really pleased to see how the community has come together already.

“The generosity has been amazing.”

Part of the fun for donors was getting to choose the type of gifts and who they might be suitable for, said Lynch, and people were encouraged to think generously and creatively.

“We are seeking toys for every age and gender of children, books and games, clothing for the children and women, gift cards for the supermarket, petrol or beauty services.

“We are seeking practical gifts for the women rebuilding their lives, and pampering gifts for when they need some much-needed me time.”

For more information on the A Little Ray of Giving campaign in Taupō, email ashley.lynch@raywhite.com.

The Details:

Who: Ray White’s A Little Ray of Giving campaign for Taupō Women’s Refuge

What: Donations wanted of new, unwrapped gifts for families

Where: Drop-off at Ray White Taupō, 147 Tongariro Street

When: Now until December 12

