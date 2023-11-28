Co-ordinator Joan Mcbeath said the Taupō mentorship programme is valuable for both mentors and mentees. Photo / David Beck

Co-ordinator Joan Mcbeath said the Taupō mentorship programme is valuable for both mentors and mentees. Photo / David Beck

Confidence, growth and empowerment are among the best takeaways from a new mentorship scheme currently underway in Taupō, say its first wave of participants.

Experienced professional mentors are matched with governance volunteers in what organisers are hoping will become an ongoing program.

The first set of 12 mentor and mentee pairings are now halfway through their six-month programme, which is organised and overseen by Taupō Council of Social Services with help from the Mentoring Foundation of New Zealand.

Co-ordinator Joan Mcbeath said the scheme was aimed at helping out those who had bravely put a hand up to help in the community, but who might need some help to develop the skills needed for the role.

“A lot of people find themselves in a governance role because they are passionate about a charity or organisation.

“This setup is there to advance their knowledge.”

The mentors come from a range of backgrounds, including local people holding business and governance leadership roles.

An important part of the success of the scheme is careful pairings to match both skills and personalities, said Mcbeath.

“It’s very individually needs-based, and the one-to-one setup is the ideal learning experience.”

The method has worked well for mentee Alivia Roberts, who is working with Gallagher group booking manager for commercial, Rebecca Cook.

Roberts was already the co-ordinator for Taupō Neighbourhood Support when she was approached for a governance role at Taupō Council of Social Services.

“When I first joined, I’ll be honest, I wasn’t really 100 per cent sure what I’d be getting into.

“I remember going to the first meeting and we were launching straight into a strategic review.”

However, working with Cook had given her a massive confidence boost, said Roberts.

“When I first met Rebecca, we sat down and talked about my goals, what I wanted out of it and where I wanted to grow as a committee member.

“Lots of the things [she] taught me, I’ve gone ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’, but sometimes you just need the opportunity to talk about it.

“It’s given me more confidence to speak up in meetings. Part of the reason I became part of this programme is because when I was new, I didn’t have the confidence to speak up.”

Cook said the experience has been valuable for her as a mentor, too.

“It’s made me reflect and look back on things that I may have done in my earlier years and what I’ve learned.

“I really like being able to pass that down.

“I love the fact that she’s getting so much out of it, and continuing to grow and find her voice.

“I’ve found this really empowering.”

Organisers plan to run another six-month programme next year. For more details on becoming a mentor or mentee, contact co-ordinator Joan Mcbeath at 021 322732 or joan.mcbeath@gmail.com

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



