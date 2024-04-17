Harassment directed at our politicians is rising and more details emerge of the aftermath of a Sydney church stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Police shot dead two stray horses near Taupō this morning as they galloped towards State Highway 1.

Taupō area response manager Senior Sergeant Andrew Livingstone said police received reports of horses loose on Tram Rd at about 5.20am.

He said before police arrived, a vehicle collided with one of the horses.

“The horses posed significant risk to motorists travelling along a main busy route in the dark, with the potential for a more serious crash.”

Livingstone said the horses began travelling down Tram Rd, off SH1, and officers made “a number of attempts to secure the horses safely and without incident”.

“However, the horses began to travel at speed towards the highway and unfortunately police had to resort to fatally shooting them.”

Speaking to the Waikato Herald, a police spokesman confirmed two horses were involved in the incident.

Livingstone said police used “every option available”.

“However, due to the risks involved, in some cases we unfortunately have to resort to serious measures.”

The intersection between Tram Rd and State Highway 1. Photo / Google

Livingstone said large livestock caused exceptional risk to the safety of motorists when loose on the roads.

“Police treat these incidents extremely seriously.”

According to the most up-to-date data, released to the public last year, police officers shot dead 62 animals in 2022, including cows, dogs, deer, sheep and a wallaby.

A total of 1024 shots were fired between 2018 and 2022, most commonly at cattle or cows.

Livingstone said police urged farmers and livestock owners to ensure the perimeters of their properties were secure and gates locked.

Police wanted to speak to the driver of the vehicle that collided with the horse early this morning.

Livingstone said police want to ensure the driver is okay and ask that they get in contact, referencing event number P058450618.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.