“While being pursued, the offenders threw some of the stolen items from the car. These items were recovered by police.”

Police are working on identifying and finding the offenders.

Senior Sergeant Andy Livingston, Taupō and Tūrangi area response manager, said retail crime in Taupō was no different to what was happening nationwide, although he believed the town experienced a lower volume of those offences compared to the average.

“We get a mixture of these random incidents and there’s a lot of towns that get much more. Sometimes, we get people from out of town who come and commit these offences.

“It is tough ... we often deal with people that commit these offences, and there’s sort of a lack of awareness around the impact of what they do.”

Livingstone acknowledged the toll on retailers.

“In a town like Taupō, our retailers get supported, people know each other, we have a vibrant CBD which is well supported with good local retailers. That makes Taupō special and it is a valued part of the community.

“I don’t think the people that commit these offences appreciate that, and the impact they have on them for stress, and it’s not just financial - it’s also the emotional stress of your livelihood and business being affected that way ... no different to any other town really.

“It’s not about how often we get it, any time is not good.”

Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 240726/2688. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



