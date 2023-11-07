There's no excuse for drunk driving- plan your night ahead of time. Photo / Duncan Brown

OPINION

On council reserves, we’ve had three prosecutions for people damaging reserves.

People driving on reserves can either be charged with willful damage or sustained loss of traction.

The community is upset that this is happening, and we are working with the council on it.

We continue to encourage members of the public to provide registration plates and car descriptions and to let us know if they see vehicles driving on reserves.

Speaking of partnerships, last week we had several of our community partners who are involved in housing, social support, family harm, and youth work meet at our station.

They were given an insight into the different work groups within the police and how we operate.

The purpose of the get-together was to provide understanding and support about how we can work together to help people who are struggling, prevent crimes and keep people safe in their homes.

For the occasion, a whakataukī was provided by our Sergeant Jamein Pereto: One strand of toitoi is easy to break, but a handful of toitoi is strong.

This is very true, and from a police point of view, it was a really helpful hui.

We are always seeking to increase our communication and effective ways of working together.

I just want to acknowledge the good, hard work of these partner agencies within our community, and on behalf of the police, we really appreciate what they do.

Another thing I want to highlight is concern that our general duties staff have apprehended five heavily intoxicated drivers within six days.

This is a shocking number, made even worse by the fact that these are not our specialist roading teams specifically on the lookout for dangerous drivers.

One driver was well over twice the limit on the breath screening test.

Do you want these people on the other side of a painted line when you’re driving you and your family around?

We need community support to get the message out there and for people to model responsible drinking by having a plan in regard to sober drivers.

If you can afford to drink, then you can afford a taxi; an Uber should be part of your beer budget.

Speaking of road safety, we would encourage people to start thinking about having their vehicles serviced and checked before summer road trips.

