Erosion, vehicle damage and noise are among the issues being caused at Whakaipo Bay, Taupo.

OPINION

It’s been a steady couple of weeks for police in Taupō and Tūrangi.

Recently, we had a spike in commercial burglaries in the Taupō area.

Enquiries have resulted in us apprehending someone and recovering several vehicles that had been taken.

They have also been charged as the second outstanding person involved in the Hunting and Fishing burglary, so they are now facing a raft of charges.

Police recently undertook an operation around antisocial, dangerous driving in Tokoroa.

In a proactive night over the weekend, we issued 37 infringements for traffic offences as well as forbidding two people from driving.

Six different vehicles have been stickered as unsafe for a variety of reasons, including missing Warrants of Fitness.

The owners of those vehicles will now need to have them made safe and reinspected.

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 in France, meaning there will be some early morning games for fans here.

We’re asking people to make a plan if they plan on drinking, to ensure they can get home safely.

We’re currently in communication with Taupō District Council about the damage being done to reserves around and outside the town by vehicles.

Further inquiries are being made, and we’re also asking members of the public for any vehicle registrations- or better yet, CCTV footage- so we can follow up with those drivers.

We’ll also be patrolling reserves at night, in addition to Police and the Department of Conservation sending rangers for increased patrols at Whakaipo Bay.

These reserves are for the whole community and cars have no reason to be driving on them.

Motorists caught could face intentional damage and sustained loss of traction charges- it is an offence under the Reserves Act 1977 to willfully cause damage to part of a reserve.

Those convicted are liable for a fine of up to $100,000 or up to one year in prison.

As well as reporting cars on reserves to the Police, off-roading behaviour at Whakaipo Bay can be reported to 0800 DOCHOT (0800 362 468).

Our message is, if you want to do a burnout, go down to the motorsport park.

Find ways to do it properly, rather than impacting the reserves the rest of the community enjoy.

A few general reminders for everyone: remember the basics.

Keep your doors and vehicles locked, and don’t leave your keys in obvious places.

Contact neighbourhood support or check out their website if you want some ideas on safety and security.

And remember, if you’re concerned or suspicious, call us!



