Motorists have been asked to avoid the area around Pak’nSave Taupō after a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

A police statement said the crash occurred on Ruapehu St at 2.45pm.

Police and ambulance staff are in attendance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

More to come.

