Merv Richdale is off to live in Whanganui, but leaves plenty of memories behind in the form of his stunning photos. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Merv Richdale is a man for the moment.

He’s been sending scenic local photos into the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald for a few years now, and they’ve ended up in all kinds of places - in the sports section, the weather reports, the front page, our website and social media pages.

But the man behind the camera has never actually been in front of the camera until now.

Mum is unwell, so he’s moving to Whanganui to look after her.

“It’s my turn to jump in and care for her.”

Before taking up photography, Richdale was a chainsaw sculptor and had done it all over the world.

An injury saw him switch to photography, and he has been developing his new passion ever since.

While he’ll miss the mountains of the Central Plateau, he is looking forward to the thriving ballroom and rock‘n’roll dancing scene in Whanganui.

One thing both places share is that distinctive orange sunset.

Photography isn’t actually Richdale’s day job - he is a caregiver for the Presbyterian Support Network - and while he cares deeply about all of his clients, he has a special affinity for those who are negotiating the final stage of their lives.

He says it’s important people continue to set goals when the end is approaching, and it is amazing how long people can live and what they can accomplish when they have something to aim for, whether that is a birthday milestone, or perhaps attending a special family wedding.

And he makes himself available to talk to anyone, any time, day or night, when they are struggling mentally.

He has also been running the weekly Liston Heights Bowls for 15 years and has been a volunteer with Dementia Lakes - a support group for those with dementia - and says that is “the highlight of my whole week”.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the people of Taupō, and a lot will be shocked to hear I’m leaving.”

He also says a big thank you to all of those Taupō eateries that have fed him over the years.

All the best Merv.