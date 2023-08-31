Taupo Pakeke Lions president Ian Foster (left) and immediate past secretary John Fry (right) presented the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter with funds for a medical bag.

The Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke has recently given local health and education amenities a great boost.

From funds raised by the active elderly club members through their joint operations of the Lakeland Lions train, and through proceeds from their sale of Christmas cakes and an annual major raffle, two significant donations were presented.

The beneficiaries were the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and the Hinemoa Kindergarten.

Greenlea received a donation of $2,760 toward the provision of a medical bag containing aid supplies.

The Hinemoa Kindergarten was presented with a grant of $1,568, enabling the purchase of seven car seats to provide safety when transporting their young charges.

Membership of the Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke is open to any community-minded men and women from 55 years of age, and is ideal for recently retired persons.

Pakeke means ‘respected elder’, and the current members work diligently on local projects that assist in raising funds for local organisations after considering an in-depth request.

For such requests, a member of the organisation is expected to address the Lions Club about their request and to follow up with the outcome once a request is granted.

The club can be contacted through Secretary Ian Triscott 021 202 8102.