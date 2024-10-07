Seven tributary streams fill the crater, which is 9m deep in places, but unless the water level is particularly low the lake has no visible outflow. The foreshore has picturesque sandy beaches, rather unimaginatively called Five Minute, Ten Minute and Long Beach.

Taupō Monday Walkers tackle Lake Rotopounamu, which was formed by a landslide about 10,000 years ago. The lake's name describes the water’s greenstone-coloured appearance.

The track starts with a gentle incline through native forest. There were early signs of recent damage with some windfall over the gravelled track and partially sawn branches pushed trackside. Podocarps thrive here.

Watermark patterns on the thick, flaky bark of rimu trunks, and scarlet blood-like patches in peeled-off areas of mātai trunks helped distinguish two of these giant trees.

The predicted intermittent heavy showers did not stay away for long, and we were grateful the tree ferns drooped across the path provided natural umbrellas.

Morning tea on the unprotected foreshore was unanimously postponed.

While we made a dash along the sand to re-enter the bush, diving ducks bobbed among the reeds, obviously enjoying and more suited to the pelting rain than we were.

Predator trapping has improved the survival rate of native birds and the area is now a popular spot for birdwatchers. Surprisingly, pīwakawaka, thrush, toutouwai and riroriro, or grey warbler, continued to sing and a kererū thumped its way to a high perch despite the rain. One standing but dying tree trunk appeared to have been entirely stripped of all its bark by kākā. A cheery bunch of orange porebracket fungi clustered on decaying stumps, adding bright colour to the forest.

We emerged from the walk, bedraggled and with squelching boots but still smiling, and sought shelter at the nearby Opotaka historical pā site on the banks of Lake Rotoaira. On our return to Taupō we were surprised to find the town bathed in sunshine. Despite the fickle weather, the odd soggy sandwich and rain-diluted coffee, there were no regrets, we had a great day.

Next week we are venturing northeast of Taupō. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com







