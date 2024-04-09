Fire and Emergency NZ crews at the scene of a house fire in Taupō.

Flames and smoke could be seen ‘billowing’ from the upstairs window of a family home in Taupō as firefighter crews arrived on the scene at Gillies Ave.

Next-door neighbour Elizabeth Parnell said she and her husband first thought it was a rubbish fire but quickly realised it was more serious, so called 111.

Parnell said flames and smoke could be seen “billowing” out of an upstairs window. She said it was a “youngish” family living next door.

The residents of the home, who did not wish to be identified, said nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

“Just still a bit in shock at the moment. Not sure what to do next really,” one member of the family said.

Fire fighters search through a Taupō house after it was badly damaged by fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said members of the public had made multiple calls about the fire, starting from 11.32am.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the fire “well involved”. Five appliances were dispatched to the incident.

The spokesperson said the crews at the scene had since suppressed the fire and a fire investigator had been requested on the site.

A Taupo & Turangi Herald reporter at the scene at about 12.10pm said there did not appear to be anyone still in the house. The fire had been extinguished and firefighters could be seen on the upper floor of the home.