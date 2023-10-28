Kawakawa Hut is close to Kawakawa Bay, and is built from recycled materials for a lower environmental impact.

The host of a Taupō bach has been named among the best in the country by Airbnb.

Chanel Griffiths, who operates the Kawakawa Hut near Kawakawa Bay, took the Best Nature Stay title at the New Zealand Airbnb Host Awards.

The award recognises hosts who provide “an authentic country experience in regional and rural locations”, said a statement from Airbnb.

Kawakawa Hut is a one-bedroom, off-the-grid hut made built from repurposed materials located off Whangamatā Rd, near Kinloch.

Griffiths said the accommodation had been designed with the Earth in mind, and featured a vege garden as well as solar panels and second-hand furniture.

“We’ve designed every element of this off-grid stay to ensure guests enjoy a getaway with low environmental impacts.

“Kawakawa Hut is a small but special little place on our Taupō farm.”

Host Chanel Griffiths runs the Kawakawa Hut, just outside Kinloch.

Judge Felicity Stevens praised the setting of the hut, as well as the environmental choices made.

“This hut has it all for the ultimate nature escape.

“Situated among beautiful countryside, this lovely setting and cosy comfortable home offers guests the opportunity to disconnect and enjoy this simple way of life.

“Not only is this stay good for the soul but has been built with the environment and sustainability at the forefront, allowing guests to travel consciously.”

Other winners in the region included Hosts of the Year David and Christina Chemis, whose Hamurana stay near Lake Rotorua is nestled among native bush.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s country manager for Australia and New Zealand, said accommodation like Griffiths’ hut was increasingly the kind of experience that tourists were seeking out.

“We’ve seen that the cost of living has created fundamental shifts in the way people are travelling and living, creating tangible opportunities for communities that lay off-the-beaten-track.

“Domestic and affordable trends are seeing the benefits of tourism spreading further afield into regional New Zealand, and empowering locals to earn a living and make ends meet.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see travellers enthusiastic about exploring new destinations and hosts act as passionate advocates for the regions and communities they live in.”

Airbnb was founded in 2007 and now operates in nearly every country in the world.

To date, there have been more than 1.5 billion guest check-ins globally.

However, the accommodation platform has not been universally well-received; some locations, such as New York City, have cracked down on landlords letting their properties via short-term rental websites in recent years.

