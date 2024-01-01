Taupō Hospital’s patient numbers increased significantly through the Christmas holidays.

Christmas took a chaotic turn for Taupō Hospital as patient numbers increased significantly through the summer holiday period.

Christmas and New Year are often among the busiest times of year for emergency departments (EDs), particularly in popular destinations like Taupō.

Te Whatu Ora group director operations for Lakes, Alan Wilson, said the increase there was significant but expected.

“In the last few days, Taupō ED has been very busy with numbers of presentations doubling since Christmas Day,” he said.

“During holiday periods, there is a big increase in the numbers of people in Taupō, there are also events like summer concerts, [which] means roads are busier, more people are boating and participating in outdoor and physical activities”.

However, Waikato Hospital reported that the holiday period has not seen a significant rise in patient numbers in the Emergency Department.

The Christmas and New Year periods often turn busy for emergency departments, especially for holiday destinations like Taupō. Photo / Tania Whyte

Acting operations director, medicine and OPR for Te Whatu Ora Waikato, Haley Scown, said the numbers reflected the fact that Hamilton wasn’t necessarily considered a summer tourism destination.

“Over the holiday period so far, rather than reporting significant increases in demand, ED staff report steady levels of presentations,” she said.

“This is consistent with previous Christmas periods as Hamilton doesn’t tend to be one of our hot spot areas.”

Scown said they’re continuing to see a high level of serious health concerns across their patient numbers, with an admission rate of around 40 per cent.

“This indicates most people are already making good choices for the appropriate place to access care, helping to keep our ED for emergencies.

“Covid-19 also continues to put pressure on the health system, along with other illnesses, so the most important thing people can do is to look after themselves and their whānau by making sure they’re up to date on immunisations.”

Support for Covid-19, flu, measles and whooping cough vaccines can be found via the Vaccination Healthline on 0800 282926 from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Both representatives said the Hamilton and Taupō Hospitals have 24/7 security over the festive period for patient and staff safety.

Scown said the safety of staff and patients was a top priority.

“Extra security staff provided before Christmas has been welcomed in ED as their presence, coupled with ongoing de-escalation training to all our staff, makes for a safer environment for patients to be treated and for our staff to work in.”

Wilson said emergency department staff work extremely hard to look after patients, and asked people to be respectful and patient when the ED is very busy.

“During busy times, patients with minor complaints should expect significant wait times, as we see patients based on the seriousness of their condition, not on order of arrival”.





Scown’s tips to be medically safe this summer:

People with less urgent health concerns are asked to go to primary healthcare services or use the 24/7 Healthline (0800 611116).

Make sure you have all your medications with you when going away, and check where the nearest pharmacy is at your destination in case more is required.

Be sun smart and ensure you have ample water while on long road trips, remember the roads at popular holiday destinations are likely to be congested.

Have first aid kits handy, especially when camping or enjoying outdoor activities.

Store perishable food safely at all times, especially in hot conditions.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

