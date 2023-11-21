Welcoming the new EV bus into Taupō were (from left): Kay Hill of Tranzit, Helen Feather of Waikato Regional Council, Claire Sharland of Taupō District Council, Taupō Mayor David Trewavas and Cath Oldfield of Bike Taupō/Pedal Safe.

The Taupō 33 Connector service is getting a new bus and it’s an all-electric vehicle (EV).

The new electric bus, affectionately known as Evie, can carry 27 seated passengers, 27 standing passengers and two wheelchairs, has a bike rack on the front, and can also tilt and extend a ramp for easy passenger access.

It has a 281kW/h battery pack, giving it a range of about 250 kilometres, USB chargers throughout, and it will be charged at Tranzit NZ’s Taupō depot.

The new bus is an initiative by Taupō District Council and Waikato Regional Council, in partnership with Tranzit Coachlines Central.

The 33 Connector service travels between Wharewaka and Nukuhau six days a week.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the new bus was fantastic and a more environmentally-friendly addition to the district’s public transport network.

“The 33 Connector service is a great way to get around, and with the new electric bus, it just got even better!

“This is a great initiative, and because the new bus can also carry bicycles, it works really well with our fantastic shared pathway and cycling network.

“And, for the first week of operation, you can ride the bus for free – so come on, Taupō, get behind this, whether it’s for your commute or just to do the shopping.”

Tranzit Coachlines Central manager Connor Mear said they were proud to be introducing the new electric bus to Taupō and were continuing to de-carbonise public transport beyond New Zealand’s major centres.

“Based on our experiences of introducing electric buses into Wellington, Auckland and Palmerston North, we are confident passengers in Taupō will enjoy a smoother, quieter journey and feel good about taking the first step towards a more sustainable bus fleet in this beautiful part of the central North Island.”

The new bus will be formally blessed by the Reverend Peace Mitchell on Friday, December 1 and would enter service from Monday, December 4.

The service would be free until Saturday, December 9, and there were also 250 complimentary tickets available at the Customer Service and Information Centre for a free family trip on the Taupō Connector (valid from December 4-30).

