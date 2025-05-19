However, other people disagreed, saying it was “cool”.
Thea Davies commented: “Love it, brought a smile to my face when I saw it earlier - can’t wait to see what else gets added to the trail”.
Kimberley Gillies agreed. “He is fabulous! Well done Taupō Sculpture Trust.”
Boom Boom was created by Auckland-based artist Gregor Kregar and is the 13th artwork of Taupō’s sculpture trail, which starts on the lakefront near Rifle Range Rd, continues through the town and culminates at Riverside Park.
The park will be transformed into a dedicated sculpture park to revive the space, with Boom Boom being the first of 21 artworks Taupō Sculpture Trust hopes to add to the park over the next decade.
In Kregar’s concept art document, he explained the inspiration behind the piece was Taupō‘s environment.
“Taupō is an extremely important geological site and has produced two of the world’s largest eruptions.
“My work makes reference to this history and how it has shaped and influenced the area.”
The rock base would echo “the giant boulders that would have been ejected by the volcanic force of the Taupō eruptions”, while the Sauropod dinosaur would resonate “with the pre-historic history of the location”.
Kregar also said the style of the dinosaur was inspired by an inflatable toy to represent the town’s standing as a “playful holiday destination”.