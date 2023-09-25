The Lake Taupō Cricket Club is hoping for a home advantage in this year's spring invitational tournament.

The Lake Taupō Cricket Club Spring Invitational tournament is set to make a return for its fifth instalment this September, as eight sides from around the North Island collide at Owen Delany Park for a weekend of action-packed Twenty20 cricket.

After the success of the inaugural four-team tournament held at Owen Delany Park in September 2019, organisers faced some Covid-19 related difficulties, particularly around the number of people able to congregate at one time.

Now that those times have passed, the tournament will return to its full capacity with this year’s teams arriving from Hawkes Bay, Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Hamilton - including last year’s champions, Cadets.

Cadets can boast being the home club of current Black Cap Trent Boult as well as some talented young up-and-comers, including recently-contracted Northern Brave player Tim Pringle.

The Generation Homes Lake Taupō Cricket team has yet to put their hands on the trophy but have been runners-up in two of the previous editions of the tournament.

Lake Taupō Premier captain Habib Malik said there was everything to play for in the tournament.

“Although the Spring Cup is a pre-season event, the competitiveness and quality of cricket that is displayed by all teams is as good as you get at the end of the season, and we are looking forward to putting our name on the trophy this year.”

Lake Taupō Cricket Club’s chairman A.J. How said big thanks were owed to the players, supporters and sponsors, most of whom were local businesses.

“We want to do as much as we can for our sponsors and supporters of the club and cricket in Taupō.

“These generous businesses are key to developing the game in Taupō and allow us to function and create great pathways for local players.

“Lake Taupō Cricket Club has put a large emphasis on the pathway we have set for the youth cricketers coming up the junior ranks, as it’s the whole reason the club was formed eight years ago.

“After gaining promotion to the Baywide Premier Grade in 2017, we are now able to attract overseas talent that come to Taupō to play at the club, but also provide high-quality coaching to our youth and engage them to continue playing our summer game”.

How said thanks were especially due to local sponsors Generation Homes, Tradezone Taupō, Taupō ITM, Pak’nSave Taupō, Engine & Spares, Tūrangi Dental, Bayornet Ltd, Event Rent and the Bottle-O Taupō.

Updates and tournament news will be announced via the club’s Facebook page, Generation Homes Lake Taupō Cricket Club.

What: Lake Taupō Cricket Club Spring Invitational tournament

When: Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1

Where: Owen Delany Park

Cost: Free





