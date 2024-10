The crash happened at the intersection of Broadlands Rd and White Rd. It was reported at about 1pm.

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Taupō.

A police bulletin advised motorists to take an alternate route.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews were also responding.