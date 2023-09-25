The crash was reported at about 6.30am on State Highway 1.

A truck has rolled on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

The crash happened at Motutere, near Waitapu Rd, about 6.30am, police said in a statement.

One person received minor injuries and one lane is closed with stop-go being put in place.

Truck crash on SH1 near between Taupō and Tūrangi.

Video from a passer-by shows the truck on its side just off the highway.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said a temporary road closure will be required this morning to enable the truck to be removed.

Expect delays or consider using alternative route via SH41 and SH32 around Lake Taupō.

Waitapu Rd is about 100m south of the Mototure Bay Top 10 Holiday Park.

