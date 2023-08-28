Taupō club and sports results

Taupō golfers have been out in force this week.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

August 22: Even though there was a very cold wind blowing, 18 players braved the conditions for a Mulligan Stableford.

Katie Siddels topped the field with 21 points.

John Marshall came second on 20, then Dave Hawke had 19.

Next came Kevin Giles on 18 on a count-back from Lesley Cotteril and Anne Dunlop.

September 5 is a Stableford.

Please note that a new competition has started - anyone getting a hole-in-one on the Tuesday game will receive a special prize.

Vet Women’s Golf

The vet women hosted the vet men for their annual competition, with the main prize being the mixed-vet trophy and bragging rights.

This day was kindly sponsored by Ingham Motors.

The day started off very chilly after another frost and low cloud, but as the day progressed the sun came out, temperatures rose and many players shed one or two layers of clothing.

There were 46 players and at the end of the day, vet men’s president Dick Fraser graciously handed the trophy over to women’s vet president Elaine Johnstone.

Prizes were given to the first 10 players in each group.

The top woman was Elaine Nitschke and the top man was Malcolm Munro.

Both these players received a $50 petrol voucher.

In second place, winning $30 petrol vouchers were Elaine Burchmore and Kevin Hughes.

Judy Daniell and Hayden Baker took out the three place prizes of $20 petrol vouchers.

The next six players in each division took home meat packs.

The women players were Judy Nairn, Ali Flavell, Sheryl Painter, Sharon Bertram, Adele Keene, Gail Searle and Carmel Hopkins.

The men players were Brian Macken, Ad de Groot, Ray Menton, Richard Hoadley, John Mather, Les Wraight and Graham Woodcock.

A draw was made for a WOF from Ingham Motors and Beryl Paterson and Les Wraight will be able to book in their vehicles when due.

Jenny Cory, Kevin Hughes and Judy Nairn were the only players to score a hole-in-two and received a ball for their efforts.

Jenny Cory and Judy Nairn rounded out a successful day by winning two grocery raffles and Steven Anderson was the other lucky player.

The longest putt winners were Gail Searle and Les Wraight winning them each a bottle of wine.

The nearest-the-pin winners also taking home a bottle of wine were Judy Daniell, Elaine Burchmore, Brian Macken and Dennis Tito.

The men have a year to come up with a strategy to take the trophy off the women, meanwhile the women can brag.

Taupō Vets’ Golf

After a short frost delay, it turned into a warm sunny day.

We played a team event, whereby the best three Stableford scores of the four counted hole-by-hole.

There were 49 starters, including visitor Doug Hooper Smith playing out of the Paraparaumu Club.

We paid our respects to Mike Dinwiddie, a former member who passed away this week at age 92.

Mike was famous for his beautifully crafted walking sticks, which were presented each year at our five-day tournament to the best performing Diehard (75 years and over).

No Senior 9-hole Vets were played.

Top Dogs; John Roberts and Graham Woodcock played David Mansell and Neil Murley.

It was an evenly fought match, until Neil broke some hearts with a 40-metre approach to within a short putt to the 18th pin.

Next week, they defend their chicken against Allan Lloyd and Craig Greenwood.

Today’s best gross score were Seniors 76 Bruce Wilson and Bob Burns Junior, 88 Dick Fraser but I suspect the handicap system will mean it’s only appearance in the Junior ranks.

Hidden Holes, Juniors were Titch Snyman and Seniors, Wynn Nation.

Longest Putt, Juniors, Hole 11, Tim Haigh and Senior, Hole 4, Warwrick Prosser although apparently, he did not have to hit the putt too hard.

“Twos” on Hole 6 were Steven Anderson and Bob Burns. Hole 16, John Roberts, Hole 17, Allan Lloyd.

In raffles, wine was won by Ad De Groot and Lou McCauley and the Liquorland Voucher by Les Wraight.

Results:

Top Individual Stableford scores: 40 points, Peter Coles, 39 points Titch Snyman and Barry Hickling.

Team Event: 122 points “2 Shorts” Mike Geisen, Barry Hickling, Richard Hoadlley and Dick Fraser on countback from “Chickens,” David Mansell, John Roberts, Graham Woodcock and Neil Murley.

118 points: “Super Seniors” John Mather, Ad De Groot, Malcolm Munro and Colin Light.

117 points: “The Goons” Rob Gallien, Doug Hooper Smith Roger Menzies, Peter Coles. “Outlaws” Kevin Hughes, Tim Haigh, Martin Wanstall. “Erraticus” Tiitch Snyman, Ted Swanney, Grant Birch

116 points: “Elite 4″ Colin Anderson,Bruce Wilson, Jim Greening and Brian Macken.

CNI, Kinloch, is coming up on Friday, September 1.

Next Week, Stableford on Centennial, White and Yellow Tees

Taupo Golf Club Ladies Tuesday

The day dawned to a perfect Taupo Tuesday, the sun shone and the smiles were many as 33 ladies turned out for Tuesday Ladies Golf.

The competition of the day was a team event.

The best team for the day were Shawn’s Mob, who consisted of Beryl Paterson, Lynne Bowden, Andrea Deadman and Jackie Broughton with a score of 111 stableford points.

This was on a count back from team Abee’s which were Adele Keene, Barbara Hoadley, Elaine Burchmore and Elaine Johnston also with a score of 111, the emergency number.

Coming in third was The Clad team consisting of Chris Thomson, Lesley Hoskings, Dot Hare, and Anna Reece.

The Café Lacus Voucher was won by Julie Meiring for the silver division for nearest the pin, the Bronze 1 NTP voucher from Liquorland was won by Denise Chisholm and the NTP for Bronze 2 voucher from Columbus Café was won by Val Stone.

Dot Hare took out the prize for the longest putt and received a voucher from Dixie Brown’s Cafe.

The raffle this week which was a voucher from The Cossie Club was won by Jenny Coventry.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors for their continued support.