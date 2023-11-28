Taupō Choral will perform Handel's Messiah this weekend at St Patrick's Church.

Taupō Choral will perform Handel's Messiah this weekend at St Patrick's Church.

The festive season is off to a flying start, with Handel’s Messiah to be performed by Taupō Choral this weekend.

The performance, in conjunction with Rotorua District Choir, will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Taupō at 2.30pm on December 3.

It will be the second concert for the groups, who will also perform at St Mary’s Church in Rotorua on Saturday.

Messiah is a choral work telling the story of the life of Jesus and has been performed at Christmas and Easter by groups around the world since its first public outing in 1742.

Taupō Choral’s version is designed to be enjoyed by the whole community, so has been shortened to around half the length of its usual three hours.

The performance combines local and national talents, with Rotorua-based Elizabeth Pilaar and Taupō's Jenny McDonald conducting, alongside UK-born organist Martin Setchell and trumpeter Thomas Brand, originally from America.

There will also be a mixture of ages represented, with young talents including Year 13 soprano Venessa Joyce and Year 12 alto Jasmine Hulton-So’oialo among the vocal soloists.

Rotorua District Choir and Taupō Choral Society’s performance of Handel’s Messiah starts at 2.30pm on Sunday at St Patrick’s Church, 88 Acacia Bay Road, Taupō. Tickets can be purchased at the door only, with Eftpos available.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.