Pregnancy Help Taupō branch co-ordinator Ellie Godwin said the community's donations kept the charity going.

Three Taupō charities are among those who have benefited from Geyser Community Foundation donations, as the organisation marks $500,000 given as gifts.

The Rotorua-based community fund invests funds and donates the resulting money from locals.

Among the charities to receive gifts were Pregnancy Help Taupō, Blue Light Ventures and the Family and Financial Solutions Trust.

Pregnancy Help Taupō received $15,000 this year, as well as $5000 last year, which was used to help them cover operating expenses.

The charity provides good-quality second-hand clothing to families with babies and young children in Taupō, Tūrangi, Mangakino, Broadlands and Reporoa.

Co-ordinator Ellie Godwin said community was important at every stage of what they do.

“We wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the backing of the community.

“We receive donations of second-hand quality baby clothes that people could sell, but instead they choose to bring them here.

“Our numbers have quadrupled over the last year. We were servicing approximately 40 people per month a year ago, and now we provide clothing to over 200 people.

“They say it takes a village to raise a family, but for some people it may not exist in the traditional sense, so we’ve become like our own village, where we welcome people to just drop in.”

Taupō's Blue Light Ventures also received funding of $5000 from Geyser Community Trust.

The donation helped to deliver their life skills program to disadvantaged and at-risk young people.

The Life Skills programme was a week-long residential camp, run in partnership with the NZ Defence Force’s youth development unit.

Its goal was to build self-esteem, personal confidence and resilience and the key skills of problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, decision-making, teamwork and coping with stress and emotions.

The Family and Financial Solutions Trust received a gift of $2385 this year and $2169 last year, which covered three months’ rent for their premises on Motutaiko Street.

The trust provides a range of free services, including family facilitation and dispute resolution, financial mentoring and life coaching.

Geyser executive officer Annette Burgess said the foundation was by the community, for the community.

“All funding applications are assessed by Geyser’s Distribution Advisery Committee, a group of six volunteers representing the Taupō and Rotorua communities, who give their own time and expertise in considering the applications.”