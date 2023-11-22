Themed slumber parties are a popular offering from Taupō business Little Miss Party Planner.

Planning children’s parties is no small task, but one Taupō woman is on a mission to make celebrating little ones’ birthdays fun for adults, too.

Amy Dawson, aka Little Miss Party Planner, has built up a portfolio of prebuilt and customisable party options, complete with everything from sleepover tipis to an inflatable outdoor movie screen which can be set up anywhere parents choose.

There is even a range of themes, including Batman, unicorns and enchanted forests, to create a special atmosphere.

Her parties don’t cater only for kids, either, with luxury picnics and glamping setups for grownups who want to get in on the fun.

Amy Dawson has taken over the Little Miss Party Planner business with support from partner Dean McNamara and baby Alora.

It’s a change of direction for Dawson, who welcomed her first child, Alora, with partner Dean McNamara last year.

“Originally, when I was younger, I did lots of hospo management of cafes.

“Then I did youth development camps, which is where planning comes in.”

After that, the pair worked on a dairy farm, but since baby Alora came along, “It’s a hard job to go back to,” Dawson said.

“This just fell into our laps, and it was just the right thing to get me back on to a career path.”

Dawson bought the business in July and wasted no time in expanding it to include a range of different party types.

“It was such a great opportunity, I was like, you know what, we’ll make it work.”

It’s been a steep learning curve, but offering both “click and collect” and full set-up services has proven a winning formula.

“So far what I’ve noticed is that tipis are super easy and quick for our parents.

“The themed kids’ party tables are really popular too.”

The business has proven a great way to spread a bit of joy, Dawson said.

“It’s so much fun - when I arrive, the kids are so excited.

“I want to make it as magical as I can for the kids.”

