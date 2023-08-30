Students at Taupō Intermediate School have been learning about money by playing a board game.

Money Month may be drawing to a close, but staff at Taupō Budget House say they’re always available to help with financial decisions and difficulties.

Alongside the service’s usual range of free financial mentoring and debt management support, financial mentor and community educator Tracey Grimwood has been getting into Taupō's schools to spread the word about budgeting and managing time.

Recently, this included working with Year 8 students at Taupō Intermediate School in the form of playing a board game called Decisions, Decisions, Decisions.

The game was developed by a Young Enterprise group, and uses a budget of lollies to encourage students to decide how to earn, spend, volunteer and use their leisure time.

They can even earn interest - in the form of extra lollies- by leaving their balance in the ‘bank’ instead of withdrawing it straight away, she said.

“It’s just a real fun game.

“It’s about making the right decision- it’s a good way to get them thinking.”

The Taupō Budget House team said they welcome Labour’s recent election pledge to make financial education mandatory in schools.

However, most people weren’t taught money management, so have had to figure it out for themselves.

This means almost everybody would benefit from having conversations about their budgets, whether they’re having money troubles or not.

“We don’t want to be the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

“We want people to come to see us before it gets too real.

“Don’t wait until you don’t think there’s anybody who can help, but we are here when a crisis does happen.”

Manager Christine Singer said there was a lot of stress, fear and shame around talking about debt, but the service was non-judgmental and was there to help.

“It’s about breaking down the barriers for people to come in here, and not think we’re going to rap them on the knuckles.”

Visits were free and confidential, and done at the client’s pace.

They can include anything from a financial check-up to help with making payment plans.

Making the first step can be frightening, but it can lead to real results, Singer said.

“There have been some amazing success stories of people who have paid down large amounts of debt with us.”

Taupō Budget House can be reached by calling 0800 468 227, texting 027 577 0080, emailing info@tbas.org.nz or by dropping in to 69 Pāora Hapi Street.