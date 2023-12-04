Taupō Brass recently performed another open-air concert for Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge participants and viewers.

Taupō Brass recently performed another open-air concert for Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge participants and viewers.

The Christmas season is well and truly under way, with a carol concert the latest event in the Taupō calendar.

Taupō Brass will be bringing festive cheer to the CBD this Sunday with a special Carols by the Lake performance.

The concert, at 4pm at the Te Ātea space on the lakefront, will feature Christmas classics as well as classic pieces to delight young and old alike.

The open-air function will see Taupō Brass instrumentalists accompanied by vocalist Nigel Towers, with the public also encouraged to sing along.

A gold coin koha is encouraged, with donations helping to keep the band running.

The group have already kicked off their performances for the season, beginning with a small group playing for the participants and visitors of the recent Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



