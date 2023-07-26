Taupo Brass Band meets weekly for rehearsals, performing in several concerts and functions each year.

Taupo Brass Band meets weekly for rehearsals, performing in several concerts and functions each year.

The mid-year blues might be setting in, but Taupō Brass is bringing some sunshine to town with its Winter Warmer concert.

Promising a selection of pieces from traditional favourites to modern tunes, the Sunday, July 30, show has something for everyone.

Tickets are $5 at the door for the 2.30pm concert at the Salvation Army Centre on Kiddle Drive.

The band will be joined by the Taupō School of Music’s Keynotes Choir who will perform a selection of tunes.

With the coming performance, it might come as a surprise to some that Taupō had a brass band, said Taupō Brass’s Audrey Collins.

“Not a lot of people know that there is a brass band still.

“That’s why we’re trying to get the message out there that yes, there is one, so please come and listen to us.”

Mike Martin revived the group about five years ago after noting that there was still a group of willing musicians despite the former brass band disbanding almost 20 years previously.

Now, there was a good group of regulars at their weekly practice each Monday at 7pm.

Taupō Brass performs at a range of important local events each year, Martin said.

“We do Christmas carols, we march every year in the Anzac parade and Christmas parade.

“We’re doing the Botanical Gardens music in the garden too.

“Eventually, we’ll try to go to one of the national band competitions.”

They also do a few less-expected functions, said Collins.

“We do a good Oktoberfest!”

“We play all sorts of music too; it’s not just traditional brass band music.”

The current lineup comes from across the wider area, as far afield as Rotorua, Kuratau and Motuoapa.

The group hopes to further expand its numbers with other enthusiastic brass musicians.

Players don’t need a lot of confidence or experience, and are welcome to join in at their own level, Collins said.

“We never turn anyone away.

“It doesn’t matter what standard they are, or how old or young they are.

“Even if they can’t really play, but they want to come and sit in, we always encourage that.”

Several couples and families currently come to practices, said Martin.

“It’s quite a family-oriented band.”