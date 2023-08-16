Awards judge Ruth Paul (left) presented Donovan Bixley with the Russell Clark Award for Illustration, alongside Kevin Chapman of publishers Upstart Press and Ana Pickering, Executive Director LIANZA Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa.

Taupō author Donovan Bixley has a fair few accolades to his name, from an Arts Foundation award to aNew Zealand Order of Merit.

Now, he can add another feather to his trademark top hat.

Bixley walked away from the 2023 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults last week with the Russell Clark Award for Illustration, which recognised the best illustrated book of the year.

The prize was for his work A Portrait of Leonardo: The Life and Times of Leonardo da Vinci.

The book was one of a trilogy chronicling the lives of artistic giants da Vinci, Mozart and Shakespeare, using detailed illustrations to encourage readers to think differently about historical household names.

The awards’ judges praised the artistic talent and visual depth of Bixley’s work.

“Relishing the challenge, he plays joyously with puns and puzzles while demonstrating masterful use of tools that were developed by the great artist himself.

“Composition, perspective, light and colour are used to great effect, with a strong underpinning of drawing and digital skills, creating a vibrant historical read that is also a fluent and delightful feast for the eyes.”

Bixley said the award was a pleasant surprise.

“You always hope that whatever you do is going to be appreciated.

“But to be honest, doing a book about Leonardo, I had my doubts about whether it would be appealing to a New Zealand audience.

“The competition was very stiff- they were all worthy contenders and really amazing, established artists.”

The book was a passion project for the artist and author, who had spent the last 25 years researching the life and work of da Vinci.

“For me personally, it’s just the sheer depth and breadth of what you can delve into with Leonardo.

“That certainly made it interesting and exciting for me.

“The world that he lived in allowed you to add in so many layers- The fabrics, the costumes.”

As a man who wore many hats throughout his life, from costume designer to inventor, da Vinci’s life was a fascinating challenge to commit to paper, Bixley said.

“I’m really proud of what I did- It allowed me to lift my game.”

While in Wellington for the awards ceremony, Bixley also led some young people’s drawing workshops.

He said he hoped the sessions, like Leonardo himself, might help to inspire the next generation.

“He’s taught me so much over the last 25 years, so it was nice to pass some of that on.

“That’s the wonderful thing- he’s still really relevant.

“He was an unknown guy from a small town, an illegitimate son and an outsider.

“Hopefully the illustrations bring that person to life in a way that people really haven’t seen before.

“They’ll see it and think ‘Hey, he’s a bit like me’.”