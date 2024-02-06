Adrienne Nairn sells books at Market Central in Taupō to raise money for Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

One of Taupō's most prolific fundraisers has had to pop her books back in the box and take a break - but she’s determined to retire with a big statement at Market Central this weekend.

Adrienne Nairn has been selling copies of her self-published books and the works of about 20 other mainly local authors over the past four years, raising more than $20,000 for charities like St John, Budget Advice, Lake Taupō Hospice, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, Age Concern, Winter Festival and more.

She has been donating money and volunteering for various causes since she moved back to Taupō from the UK in 2002.

Her passion for a good cause has made her a regular feature at Market Central in Taupō but the discovery of a benign brain tumour in November last year has been a double-edged sword - it has renewed her respect for the work of St John Ambulance but has meant she can’t carry on her philanthropy.

“November was supposed to be a really, really good month, we [husband Ian] had our 50th wedding anniversary and we were going to go away to a really, really nice place for it. I was going to go to Australia to see family and then [The Rule of] Jenny Penn popped up – they were doing the filming in Taupō and I got a part as an extra – typecast, I didn’t dye my hair, I left it grey. I got 14 days filming – John Lithgow is my new best friend.

“I went to bed perfectly happy, and woke up in hospital. Without St John I would be dead, I had a seizure.”

The tumour was the size of a mandarin and must have been quietly growing there for 10 years or so. It was successfully removed but she must take it easy.

“I couldn’t do the market anymore. Not allowed to drive for a year and no drinking. So the market is no more – I can’t do it.”

She is determined to finish with some fanfare and will be handing over $5000 to St John Ambulance at the market this Sunday, February 11.

Some of the money comes from the sales of her books but most of it is coming out of her own pocket.

“I wanted $325,000 – that’s what a new ambulance costs - and they also need a new shuttle in town.”

St John was planning to be down at the market for the occasion and there would be a donation box. She will also be selling off her books to help cover the cost of the $5000, so was hoping people would support that.

“You never know (when you need an ambulance) and I didn’t know twice.”

Market Central is held at Northcroft Reserve, Taupō every Sunday from 9am-1pm.









