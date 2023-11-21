The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge returns this weekend.

Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge, Saturday, November 25

The Cycle Challenge, sponsored by Rotary, is back for its 45th year. There are a variety of events for competitors, ranging from the 16km Lakesider to the monster 160km Round the Lake course. In-person late entries are available from Friday, November 24 from 12pm to 8pm at the Great Lake Centre in Taupō. Drivers should be on the lookout for a greater number of bikes on the region’s roads this Saturday. For more details on routes and entry, visit www.cyclechallenge.com.

Tasters Series V4 Decaf, where have you bean all my life?, Sacred Grounds, Thursday, November 30

Part of a touring series by the New Zealand Specialty Coffee Association (NZSCA), this coffee-tasting event is taking place at Sacred Grounds from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Sacred Grounds on Nukuhau St.

NZSCA member company John Burton Ltd have selected and roasted six coffees, which will be brewed by the Sacred Grounds team. The challenge is to pick out the one decaf coffee in the bunch. There’s a chance to win the sampled coffee as well as others.

Tickets available via Humanitix.com.

Jon Toogood live at Rosemary’s Taupō, Saturday, November 25

The frontman of Kiwi legends Shihad is playing an intimate gig at Rosemary’s Taupō at 8pm on Saturday night. Promising a night of songs and stories, Toogood will be joined by support acts for a night of rock n’ roll fun.

Tickets available via totara.flicket.co.nz.

Waiting For Waiting For Godot, Centre Stage Taupō, Friday, November 24

No, that’s not a typo. This isn’t Waiting For Godot, but rather a play about the understudies waiting for their turn on stage in the classic play. Described by critics as “witty and well-crafted”, the play unfolds as a conversation covering life, art and theatre. Part of a national tour, this performance takes place at 7.30pm at Centre Stage on Matai St, Taupō.

Tickets via iticket.co.nz.

Auditions for The 39 Steps, Centre Stage Taupō, Sunday, November 26

Performers are needed for next May’s production of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, The 39 Steps. This is a performance with a twist; it will take place in the form of a live radio play, with actors taking on multiple voice roles alongside a live Foley artist. The performance will be underscored by the Taupō Concert Band.

Group voice audition is at 1pm, with Foley artist auditions booked individually. All auditionees must register online via centrestagetaupo.co.nz/auditions.

Taupō Poker Night – Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament, Finn’s Bistro Bar, Tuesday, November 28

Join the weekly pub poker game as a beginner, intermediate or advanced player. Registrations are from 6pm with a $25 buy in. Game opens at 7pm. More details via Pub Poker Open Taupō on Facebook.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



